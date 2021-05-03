Anderson Silva has offered Chris Weidman some advice following his horrific leg break at UFC 261.

The former middleweight champion was trying to work himself back into title contention against Uriah Hall.

Weidman opened the first round with a powerful leg kick.

A cracking sound was audible and it quickly became evident that the ‘All American’ had suffered one of the worst injuries in MMA history.

The injury was eerily similar to one Weidman inflicted on ‘The Spider’ when they rematched in 2013.

At UFC 162, Weidman caused a huge upset to knock out Silva and become the middleweight champion.

Naturally, the pair rematched a few months later at UFC 168.

After a strong first round, Weidman finished the fight in the second stanza.

Silva threw a hard leg kick that was checked by Weidman.

The Brazilian fell to the floor in agony as his leg appeared to snap in half.

Silva told AG Fight that seeing Weidman’s injury brought back memories of his own experiences.

“To tell you the truth I don’t watch MMA fights anymore, but my sons do,” Silva said. “When Weidman broke his leg, they immediately sent me the video and I was shocked. A ‘movie’ passed through my mind recalling the drama I went through after the same accident.

‘The Spider’ offered Weidman some advice and sounded confident that his former rival would return to the Octagon better than ever.

“All I can advise Weidman is to stay close to his family members because next weeks will be really rough. But Chris has a champion’s mind and I’m sure he will return stronger. I just wish the best to him.” (Transcribed by Sherdog.com)

Do you agree with Anderson Silva? Will Chris Weidman be able to fully recover from this injury and return to fighting in the UFC?