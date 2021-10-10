UFC Lightweight Luis Pena was arrested Saturday night for the 2nd time in 2021.

This time he was arrested in Deerfield Beach, FL on a charge of domestic violence and a charge of battery. Both charges have been listed as misdemeanor charges, not felonies. Pena was arrested back in June for robbery, but those charges were dropped. He is due in court on Oct. 28th for battery and criminal mischief from the first offense.

“At approximately 12:34 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 200 block of Southeast 12th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. On scene, deputies made contact with multiple subjects, and Luis Antonio Peña was later detained and taken into custody. Peña was transported to BSO Main Jail and faces one count of simple battery and one count of domestic violence battery (both misdemeanors). The investigation continues.” (MMAJunkie)

Pena’s last fight was back in April when he defeated Alexander Munoz by a split decision. The 28-year-old currently has a 5-3 record in the UFC. Pena has no bout scheduled in the near future. It will be interesting to see how the UFC handles this situation and whether he will be dropped form the roster.

The women who were involved have not been reported, but Pena was posting social media stories with him and Jamie Driver. Driver is a professional MMA fighter who has lost fought in 2019. She currently holds a 2-4 record inside the cage as a professional fighter. This would not be the first incident where Pena hit a women and is already the second time this year that has been reported.

DO you think the UFC should have let go of Luis Pena already?