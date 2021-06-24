Earlier this week news broke that Luis Pena, currently of the UFC lightweight division is being charged with multiple felony counts of robbery and battery criminal mischief.

Coral Springs Police Department took Pena in following an issued warrant by a police department in a separate Florida county.

Christian Swinson, public information officer for Coral Springs Police said. “It was actually called in by another police department for us to go and get him, and then we had an independent person tell us where he was, and they took him into custody under that warrant.”

A few days earlier Pena had taken to social media to talk about his ongoing battle with mental health issues.

“People aren’t comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I’ve needed for a long time,” Pena wrote. “If you’re struggling take it from me its okay to reach out”

According to a domestic probable cause affidavit in Palm Beach County (Fla.) obtained by MMA Fighting. The robbery and battery charges against Pena stem from an alleged domestic violence incident on June 14. The UFC lightweight girlfriend of one year accuses Pena of punching her and stealing her iPhone 11. The woman in question told police that she engaged in a physical altercation with Pena after he accused her of looking at other men on Instagram, grabbed her phone, and destroyed it.

‘Violent Bob Ross’ remain in the Broward County (Fla.) main jail as he awaits a bond hearing on three charges. Daniel Martinez denies all charges levied against his client.

“An accusation is not worth the piece of paper it’s printed on,” he said. “Nobody was there. There’s no evidence. It’s just person A’s rendition versus person B’s. … Accusations are accusations. Evidence is evidence.”

