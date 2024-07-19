Khamzat Chimaev shares details on ‘Violent’ illness after UFC Saudi Arabia exit: ‘I had severe headaches’

Unbeaten middleweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev has shared some new details regarding the “violent” illness which forced him from a UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight with former champion, Robert Whittaker last month, which included a series of trips to hospital.

Chimaev, who currently boasts an undefeated 13-0 professional record as well as the number eleven rank in the official middleweight division, has been out of action since he last co-headlined UFC 294 back in October of last year. 

Out of action since last year, Chimaev most recently featured against former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman, defeating the Auchi native in a close, controversial majority decision win.

And forced from a return last month in a promotional debut in Riyadh, unbeaten contender, Chimaev withdrew from a pairing with former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker amid an undisclosed “violent” illness.

Mandatory Credit: James Gilbert

Targeting a return at UFC 308 in October in another outing in the United Arab Emirates, Chimaev revealed he dealt with “severe” headaches as well as a failure in his immune system which forced him from a pairing with Whittaker.

“From the fight of immunity, my immunity had dropped very much, and we wanted to rest a little bit, for a week,” Khamzat Chimaev told Aslanbek Badaev during a recent interview. “I rested and I did not come to my senses – I ended up in the hospital and, to be honest, I  had severe headaches.”

“They said it was stress, there was something there, they explained to me,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “I was in the hospital for tow days, then I was home. A week [i was] like this. Three days later, the same thing happened again, I ended up in the hospital again.”

