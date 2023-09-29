Brendan Schaub backs booking of Paddy Pimblett Vs. Tony Ferguson amid backlash over

Pimblett Vs. Ferguson is the perfect example of an older fighter being fed to the up-and-comer to capitalise on name value to younger athlete to put them over. The booking may be a little blatant considering the pairs recent performance, but these kinds of matchups have and always will be a part of the cruel cycle of combat sports.

It is very rare that a fighter that will escape young and dangerous opponent in the latter stages of their careers, especially when they are a recognisable name such as Ferguson.

Some of the MMA community have expressed there frustration with the fight being made.

Brendan Schaub defends matchmaking

Former heavyweight turned podcaster, Schaub, is often critical of the UFC and their CEO, Dana White, but came to the defence of their matmaking in this situation. His reasoning behind it is that while of the surface it may appear to be a big mismatch, it actually could be a winnable fight for Ferguson considering Pimblett’s performances in the Octagon.

“Finally. Finally, Tony gets a winnable fight,” Schaub said via his YouTube channel. “Not that it’s an easy fight, but look at his last seven fights. Bobby Green, he got submitted, that was a tough one. But Nate Diaz, which was short notice, Michael Chandler, (Beneil) Dariush, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gatheje. Before that, it was (Donald) Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, (Rafael) Dos Anjos. What? Look at who he’s fighting.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Continuing, Schaub questioned Pimblett’s last performance (a controversial win over Jared Gordon) and his defence going into a fight with a puncher such as Ferguson

“My question for anybody going, ‘Oh, I see what the UFC is doing with this. It’s clear as day. They’re just feeding this young lion to Tony Ferguson,’” Schaub continued. “My question for you guys is: Do you really think Paddy Pimblett won his last fight? Most don’t. He’s probably coming off a loss against Jared Gordon. Before that, the only people Paddy has beat was Jordan Leavitt, (Rodrigo) Vargas.

“They’re impressive fights, but he’s been hit in all those fights. … What aspect of MMA is Paddy Pimblett better at than Tony Ferguson? Striking? No. Grappling? No. Wrestling? No way.”

