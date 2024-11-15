‘Grave Error’: Logan Paul Says Mike Tyson’s Slap Was Iconic on Jake Paul

Logan Paul has given his thoughts on Mike Tyson slapping his brother Jake Paul during their face-off at the weigh-ins.

In case you may not have heard, Mike Tyson will battle Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium tonight in a blockbuster boxing encounter. It will be streamed across the globe on Netflix, with the expectation being that millions around the world will tune in to see who wins between the YouTuber and the former boxing world champion.

Last night, things were taken to the next level. Mike Tyson decided to slap Jake Paul in the face, and he certainly didn’t seem to hold back. He’s stated that it was due to ‘The Problem Child’ standing on his feet, but either way, it was quite the moment.

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement in the air given the unpredictable and unique nature of this contest. Up to this point, though, most people have felt as if Tyson is a big underdog when compared to Paul.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, a lot of people are intrigued to see how this will look.

For Logan Paul, the brother of Jake, the slap certainly upped the stakes.

MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson

—

LIVE ON NETFLIX

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024

Logan Paul responds to Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul

“My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, f***ing iconic… but a grave error. This fight just became personal for Jake. Tomorrow’s outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow @jakepaul.”

My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, fucking iconic… but a grave error



This fight just became personal for Jake



Tomorrow’s outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow @jakepaul — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 15, 2024

Mike Tyson understands the assignment when it comes to selling a fight. Jake Paul, of course, knows how to do that too. This is going to have increased the interest even further, but the big question remains: who is going to walk away with the victory?

We’ll just have to tune in to find out.