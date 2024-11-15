Mike Tyson Laid the Smackdown on Jake Paul During Final Face-Off Ahead of Fight Night

Mike Tyson slapped the sh*t out of Jake Paul during their final face-off before fight night.

On November 15, Tyson and Paul will finally step inside the ring for one of the most anticipated boxing bouts of the year. The ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will be competing in his first professional fight in nearly 20 years when he meets the YouTube star inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

24 hours before their showdown in The Lone Star State, Tyson and Paul went face-to-face during the ceremonial weigh-ins and things nearly popped off between the two of them.

Paul stepped on stage and immediately got into Tyson’s face. That prompted ‘Iron’ to unleash a slap that would have made Da Crazy Hawaiian proud. The incident prompted a near-brawl with security and both teams rushing in to intervene.

Fortunately, the chaos was quickly quelled, and Tyson was carted off the stage by his entourage without further incident.

MIKE TYSON JUST ROCKED JAKE PAUL IN THEIR FINAL FACE OFF 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XYYQRhNmkj — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 15, 2024

“Talking’s over,” Tyson said before leaving the stage during the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Jake Paul goes off on mike tyson following weigh-in ceremony slap

Paul was taken aback by the blow but maintained his smile before getting in the mic and issuing a dire warning to the former heavyweight world champion.

Jake Paul said he’s now going to KILL Mike Tyson for slapping him in the face off 😳 pic.twitter.com/q48l5Q4iM0 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 15, 2024

“I didn’t even feel it,” Paul said. “He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap buddy but tomorrow, you’re getting knocked the f*ck out. I’m f*cking him up! He hits like a b*tch. It’s personal now. He must die!.”

The Paul vs. Tyson main card will kick off at 8 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks tentatively scheduled for 11:15 p.m. ET. Check out the full fight card below: