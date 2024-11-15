‘Literally Bite Off My Head’ Ariel Helwani Inside the Chaotic Scene With a Fuming Mike Tyson after slapping Jake Paul

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul at their weigh-ins and it was quickly broken up with security. Ariel Helwani went to interview ‘Iron’ Mike and was utterly terrified by what he saw from the heavyweight boxing great.

Ariel Helwani terrified of Mike Tyson

Iron’ Mike Tyson and Jake Paul stared each other down during their weigh-in ceremony. But apparently ‘The Problem Child’ had stepped on Tyson’s toe with his shoe. Thus, Tyson delivered five fingers to the face of Paul in retribution. Security came and broke up the melee and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani went to interview the heavyweight boxing icon.

Mike Tyson Laid the Smackdown on Jake Paul During Final Face-Off Ahead of Fight Night

Ariel Helwani recalled the scene:

“There’s a whole melee and I think, okay, they want me to talk to Jake first. And I say, forget that I need to talk to Tyson first. He’s the story here. So I go to Tyson and he is being surrounded by security and they’re all like locking hands, essentially surrounding him.”

Helwani looked into Tyson’s eyes and continued:

“I have never seen that look on a fighter’s face before. I’ve never seen that look on a human being’s face before. I thought he was going to eat my head, like literally bite off my head and didn’t, and like swallow it, not even chew.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are set for a boxing match on November 15 and Ariel Helwani will be on commentary duty for the event. The professional heavyweight fight will be streamed on Netflix and broadcast live from AT&T Stadium in Texas.

