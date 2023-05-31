Social media star Logan Paul filmed wrestling with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Just recently, Logan Paul posted a short clip of him sharing grappling rounds with Adesanya and Volkanovski during a trip to Australia. BJJ ace Craig Jones could also be spotted in photos and clips of the training

Logan Paul grapples with both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski ahead of their respective athletic events

Paul famously made the transition to boxing, fighting fellow influencer KSI twice and Floyd Mayweather in 2021, winning none of those contests, but he has also previously mentioned he would be interested in also competing in MMA. Paul had previously called out lightweight Paddy Pimblett, following the classic Paul playbook of picking opponents much smaller than themselves.

While Paul has not had the most successful into combat sports, he did enjoy a good amateur wrestling career in high school. Now though, Paul has taken up professional wrestling and made a very successful leap into the WWE, being well received by fans.

As for Volkaonvski and Adesanya, the latter is expected to make his return in September of this year to headline UFC 293. The opponent is set to be the winner of fellow middleweights Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis, who will fight on UFC 290.

Also on 290, will be Volkanovski, who is headlining the event against interim featherweight champion, Yair Rodriguez. Should he win, it will mark ‘The Great’s fifth successful title defence and will be yet another 145lb contender squashed, leaving very little in terms of viable options for the Australian. Volkanovski could find himself moving up, attempting to capture the lightweight title after his extremely impressive first attempt against Islam Makhachev earlier this year, pushing the Dagestani to the very limit across five rounds.

What did you make of Logan Pauls grappling efforts?