Former UFC champion Conor McGregor and reigning featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski share a back-and-forth on social media regarding a potential fight between the pair.

From time to time, Conor McGregor will share absolute gold (some far from it) to his nearly 10 million Twitter followers. From his own renditions of songs, voice notes berating YouTubers or a good old fashion call-out, ‘The Notorious’ can be an entertaining follow on social media.

During his most recent social media outburst, McGregor would ignite a back-and-forth with Volkaonski, challenging the Australian to fight.

“Let’s do it at lightweight”- Volkanovski Tweeted, which was not directed towards McGregor.

“Lol. Afraid?”- McGregor would say in a now-deleted Tweet in a response before following up with – “the ufc p4p number 1 (ye right) needs weighing scales and specific divisions to compete against me. So who’s really who and what’s what? The bmf title, the baddest jackasses in the sauna title. Little bums. Little one division, never champion bums! Nothin bad about ya’s!”

“Anytime. Anywhere. Any weight!” McGregor responded before also Tweeting, “Yeah you say it, but I did it. I’ve fought at middleweight, Welterweight, lightweight and Featherweight.”

What’s next for Conor McGregor and Alexander Volkanovski?

Following his closely contested fight with Islam Makhachev in February, Volkanovski is moving back down in weight to face interim champion, Yair Rodriguez, in the main event of UFC 290 on July 9. Rodriguez is coming off an impressive win over the hard-hitting Josh Emmet on the undercard of Volkanovski Vs. Makhachev.

As for McGregor, following coaching opposite Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter, which began airing last night, the Irishman is supposed to square off against the American. However, there is a lot of questions on when, or if, the matchup will take place regarding McGregor’s situation with USADA as well as his out-of-cage activities.

Who wins, Conor McGregor or Alexander Volkaonvski?