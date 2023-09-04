Dillon Danis is preparing for his showdown with Logan Paul next month by pummeling celebrity streamer and YouTube star Adin Ross.

Four years removed from his last fight under the Bellator MMA banner, Dillon Danis will return on October 14 to co-headline Misfits Boxing’s ‘The PRIME Card’ in Manchester, England. There, Danis will square off with social media sensation Logan Paul in a grudge match scheduled for six three-minute rounds.

Before heading to the UK, Danis is putting in some work at the gym and building up his confidence by bullying livestreamer Adin Ross. For those over the age of 40, Ross is known for his collaborations with celebrities and livestreams of the NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V video games. Ross was a mainstay on the popular streaming platform Twitch before signing a deal with Kick in February 2023.

Ross’ most recent celebrity collaboration saw him engage in a light sparring session with Conor McGregor’s teammate and BJJ specialist Dillon Danis. In the video, which you can see below, Danis pretty much pummels Ross, a complete novice in the world of combat sports, for the better part of seven minutes nearly choking Ross out at one point.

Fight Fans Have a Field Day with Dillon Danis’ Destruction of Adin Ross

Combat sports fans joined Adin Ross fans on social media to pick apart the lopsided sparring session between the popular streamer and Dillon Danis.

Adin has no idea how to fight this is basically bullying 😂 — Bobby (@BobbyDailys) September 3, 2023

I see adin gettin beaten every day 👀 broski trying hard 🤨 — Axo I Algorand🌪️ (@axoalgo) September 3, 2023

Yooo you can't do this to Adin😭 — LaCryptoLycus🐺 (@CryptoLycus) September 3, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 it’s not fair at all — Jay 🔑 (@gq5_jw) September 3, 2023

Adin was that kid who got shoved in lockers. Actually, he still is that kid. 🤣 — GoldenAgeGeek (@GoldenAgeGeeks) September 3, 2023

Adin taking the L like usual 🤣 — TKG (@tkgagnon) September 3, 2023

bro doesn’t mind being manhandled for his chat 💬 I’m peeping it 🤷🏽‍♂️ — HXE (@hxethereal1) September 3, 2023

Not the hardest opponent — NostraMigos (@CryptoNostraa) September 3, 2023