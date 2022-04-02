Logan Paul, older brother to the notorious Jake Paul, has claimed that were a fight able to happen, he would “definitely” beat Conor McGregor in a boxing match based off of his performance against Floyd Mayweather. However, he did admit that were an encounter to happen inside an octagon, then he would certainly lose.

Logan Paul believes Floyd Mayweather fight gives him edge over McGregor

Logan Paul created yet another massive stir within the world of social media in June 2021 when he went the full distance in a boxing match against Floyd “Money” Mayweather in Miami, Florida. In going the full eight rounds with Mayweather, considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, Paul caught the eye and attention of many, including the aforementioned McGregor.

More recently, Logan has been opening up on his possible return to the ring. Last month, Logan spoke to BILD (quoted by Dexerto), and made the slightly outlandish claim that he’d “definitely” beat McGregor.

“I don’t think McGregor wants to fight me,” said Logan. “He knows he’s losing. That’s not a joke. I just can’t see how he will be able to beat me. He really struggled in his fight against Mayweather and had problems.” In contrast, Logan believes he performed much better against him and could have even won the fight had it lasted longer. “From round eight against Mayweather, I turned up. If I had had two more rounds, I would have knocked him out.”

Logan admitted that were a fight to occur in the MMA world, then fortunes would most definitely be reversed, but Logan is adamant that a boxing match would only end one way – “I know that Conor would beat me in MMA, but I would definitely defeat him in boxing,” he said. McGregor also admitted he was open to the idea back in July 2021, so the prospect of such a matchup actually occurring is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Logan is currently working with the WWE, and is preparing for a match partnering with the Miz against Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik. Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his horrific leg break against Dustin Poirier last year, with Dana White offering indicators of an April/May return for “The Notorious” one.

Do you agree that Logan Paul could outbox Conor McGregor?

