Lewis McGrillen Brutally Knocks Out Alexander Luster To Earns PFL Bantamweight Title

ByTimothy Wheaton
Lewis McGrillen Brutally Knocks Out Alexander Luster To Earns PFL Bantamweight Title

England’s Lewis McGrillen faced Germany’s Alexander Luster in the PFL Europe Bantamweight Championship final with $100,000 on the line.

PFL Europe Bantamweight Championship Set: Lewis McGrillen vs. Alexander Luster

Lewis McGrillen has impressed throughout the tournament with his knockout power and pace. The English standout delivered a highlight-reel KO in the semi-finals against Germany’s Dean Garnett. He was a replacement for Khurshed Kakhorov. McGrillen’s style and finishing ability have made him one of the tournament’s most exciting fighters.

Luster, representing Germany, has relied on his grappling expertise to carve a path to the final. He earned a submission victory over France’s Julien Pierre Lopez in the semi-finals and repeated the feat against England’s Dominique Wooding in the quarter-finals. With his ability to capitalize on any mistake, Luster has proven to be a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

READ MORE:  UFC's Nate Diaz Faces Battery Charge After Violent Vegas Nightclub Clash

Both fighters successfully made weight at 134.9 lbs, confirming the bout for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the tournament. Early in the first round, McGrillen made it clear how much power he had in his hands. Nearly every strike that landed ended in a knockdown. A bloodied Luster looked to use body kicks on the open side to keep his opponent off, but McGrillen kept throwing and landing heavy punches.

In the second round, a massive overhand landed and Alexander Luster went down hard. A second-round knockout earns the victory, and $100,000, for the PFL Europe Bantamweight title.

READ MORE:  Sex Before a Fight? UFC Star Joaquin Buckley Weighs In On Age-Old Debate 'My strength was gone!'
READ MORE:  Watch MMA Madness: Romania's Female MMA Threesome Fighting with Influencers

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts