Lewis McGrillen Brutally Knocks Out Alexander Luster To Earns PFL Bantamweight Title

England’s Lewis McGrillen faced Germany’s Alexander Luster in the PFL Europe Bantamweight Championship final with $100,000 on the line.

Lewis McGrillen has impressed throughout the tournament with his knockout power and pace. The English standout delivered a highlight-reel KO in the semi-finals against Germany’s Dean Garnett. He was a replacement for Khurshed Kakhorov. McGrillen’s style and finishing ability have made him one of the tournament’s most exciting fighters.

Luster, representing Germany, has relied on his grappling expertise to carve a path to the final. He earned a submission victory over France’s Julien Pierre Lopez in the semi-finals and repeated the feat against England’s Dominique Wooding in the quarter-finals. With his ability to capitalize on any mistake, Luster has proven to be a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

Both fighters successfully made weight at 134.9 lbs, confirming the bout for one of the most anticipated showdowns of the tournament. Early in the first round, McGrillen made it clear how much power he had in his hands. Nearly every strike that landed ended in a knockdown. A bloodied Luster looked to use body kicks on the open side to keep his opponent off, but McGrillen kept throwing and landing heavy punches.

THE FAMOUS LEWIS MCGRILLEN LEFT!



THINGS ARE HEATING UP IN THIS @PFLEurope BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 🏆



🇫🇷 #PFLLyon

🏟️ LDLC Arena

📍 Lyon-Decines, France

LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/trJtwDQGSI — PFL (@PFLMMA) December 14, 2024

In the second round, a massive overhand landed and Alexander Luster went down hard. A second-round knockout earns the victory, and $100,000, for the PFL Europe Bantamweight title.