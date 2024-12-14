Jakub Kaszuba Pounds Out Connor Hughes with Elbows for PFL Lightweight Title “Give me more elbows!”

Jakub Kaszuba and Connor Hughes met in the PFL Europe finals with the lightweight title on the line alongside $100,000. After a rough first few rounds, Kaszuba reversed his fate and won the match with a barrage of elbows.

PFL Europe Lightweight Championship: Jakub Kaszuba vs. Connor Hughes

The knockout striker Kaszuba has displayed impressive consistency throughout the tournament, utilizing his precision and endurance to secure back-to-back unanimous decision victories. The Polish fighter defeated Kane Mousah in the semi-finals and Aleksandr Chizov of Latvia in the quarter-finals, showcasing his ability to outlast tough opponents.

Connor Hughes, representing England, has taken a more explosive path to the final. He delivered a stunning KO against Germany’s Anatolij Baal in the semi-finals and followed it with a dominant unanimous decision win over Spain’s Ignacio Capella in the quarter-finals. Known for his knockout power and aggressive striking, Hughes was looking to continue his momentum in the championship bout.

Poland’s Jakub Kaszuba squared off against England’s Connor Hughes in the PFL Europe Lightweight Championship final. Both fighters successfully hit the mark on the scale, with Kaszuba weighing in at 154.5 lbs and Hughes at 154.7 lbs. England’s Hughes controlled the early rounds with a striking masterclass, even scoring knockdowns. In round three, Kaszuba controlled the round from the top position on the ground. This began to spell the beginning of the end.

In the fourth round, Jakub Kaszuba secured a double leg and stayed on top landing ground and pound, bringing down elbows, until the referee waved on the fight. Jakub Kaszuba takes the PFL Europe Lightweight 2024 Title by fourth-round TKO. He has now done it two years in a row. In the post-fight interview, he declared, “Give me more elbows!”