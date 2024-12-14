Florim Zendeli Captures $100,000 with a first round Rear-Naked Choke in the PFL Finals “It’s easy.”

Italy’s Daniele Miceli faced Albania’s Florim Zendeli in the highly anticipated PFL Europe Welterweight Championship bout. Both fighters successfully made weight at 169.9 lbs, to determine the division’s tournament champion and walk away with $100,000.

PFL Europe Welterweight Championship: Daniele Miceli vs. Florim Zendeli

Daniele Miceli has been a standout throughout the tournament, utilizing his skillset to dominate his opponents. The Italian fighter advanced to the final after a TKO victory over Ibrahima Mané in the semi-finals and a submission win over France’s Yassin Najid in the quarter-finals.

Florim Zendeli, representing Albania, has shown remarkable grit and determination on his road to the final. He secured a split decision win over England’s Jack Grant in the semi-finals after submitting Poland’s Tomasz Łangowski in the opening round of the tournament.

After trading heavy punches, the aggressive Florim Zendeli secured a takedown and got his hooks in. He earned a first-round submission win using a rear-naked choke to earn the PFL Europe Welterweight world title. In his post-fight interview, he said he wants to compete in the PFL stateside for $1,000,000 next. Walking the audience through how he won via submission he said, “It’s easy.”