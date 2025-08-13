“Everyone understands the game.” Lerone Murphy on his short notice fight against Aaron Pico

ByJoshua Banas
Undefeated British UFC contender Lerone Murphy is stepping in on short notice to face UFC Lightweight newcomer Aaron Pico, following the withdrawal of contender Movsar Evloev. Pico is making his debut after a standout career in the Bellator MMA organization. Murphy is riding an eight-fight win streak, with victories over notable opponents such as Dan Ige and former UFC title challenger Josh Emmett.

While appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Murphy answered questions about his upcoming UFC 319 matchup with Pico and whether Pico deserved a pay-per-view slot for his UFC debut. Murphy surprising praised the UFC newcomer.

“i believe this is a championship level fight. ” : Leron Murphy on upcoming fight

Murphy had good things to say about Pico’s talent. “Don’t get it twisted. This kid is coming in from another organization, but this kid’s good. This kid’s high level, and I believe this is a championship-level fight.”

When asked if he was familiar with Pico before being signed to the UFC, Murphy replied, “If you watch MMA, you know who Aaron Pico is. He’s one of the hottest prospects from the U.S.”

Lerone Murphy was also asked if the two-week training camp would impact his performance. He responded, “I tend to overtrain. I’m always in the gym.” He went on to explain that his tendency to overtrain makes a shorter, two-week camp ideal for him, likely putting him in optimal physical condition.

Lerone Murphy has a promising future in the sport. One of the few undefeated fighters currently in the UFC, he expresses a strong desire to fight anyone, anywhere, regardless of rank. “For me, this is a big opportunity. I just want to fight, bro—I’m not getting any younger.”

His awareness of the game, along with his slick skills in the cage, make him a must-watch at UFC 319.

