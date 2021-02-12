UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards does not want to delay his return to MMA any longer after Khamzat Chimaev once again pulled out of their main event match-up.

The undefeated Swedish prospect has been suffering with the long-term impacts of COVID-19. Edwards and Chimaev have been booked to face one another three times, first in December of 2020, secondly in January this year, however, due to both athletes getting COVID these fights fell through.

UFC president Dana White now appears to move on from this fight after it was scrapped for a third time. He told ESPN that his team are currently working on getting Edwards a new opponent.

“There’s something wrong with his lungs they’re putting him on medication again and he’s out of that fight so Shaun is literally in the other room right now working on a fight for Leon Edwards.”

“I was so excited, that was one of my favorite fights this year,” White added. “The one thing you have to look at right now is health. Let’s make sure this guy is healthy, get him the best care we can, and make sure he makes a full recovery.”

Ariel Helwani took to social media earlier today to reveal Edwards is determined to fight on March 13 and is hoping Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington or Nate Diaz will step up to the plate.

“Leon Edwards is very adamant on staying on the March 13 card, per his manager Tim Simpson,” Helwani wrote. “He doesn’t want to delay his return any longer. As a result, Wonderboy isn’t an option because his hands are still injured from the Neal fight and he’ll only be able to return in May/June. Per Simpson, Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington … or Nathan Diaz on March 13.”

Per Simpson, Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington … or Nathan Diaz on March 13. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2021

Who do you think should fight Leon Edwards on March 13?