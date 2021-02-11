Welterweight contender Leon Edwards wants to make a statement at UFC Vegas 21 by finishing Khamzat Chimaev.

Edwards is currently riding an impressive eight-fight win streak and in on the verge of a title shot. Unfortunately for ‘Rocky’ his career has stagnated as of late. He was unable to compete in 2020 for various reasons. Edwards has not fought inside the Octagon since beating former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos over five rounds in July 2019.

This inactivity did not sit well with the UFC who temporarily removed the #3 welterweight from the rankings before reinstating him once he had accepted a fight with Chimaev who is just three fights into his UFC career.

The British standout previewed his upcoming during an interview with Submission Radio, he said.

“I want to test his grappling, I want to test all of it. I’ve seen his fights, I’ve seen all his wrestling matches and everything, and I want to test it all. His grappling, his striking. Everything. His Jiu Jitsu, his inside fighting. I want to test it all. Let’s see if he can keep up with it.”

“I think the guy’s record of people who he’s fought is like 6-10 or something, all together, all the record that they’ve put together in the UFC,” Edwards added. I’m on an eight-fight win streak alone in the UFC. Opponent-wise, there’s levels. You cannot compare me to no one that he’s fought in his career.”

Chimaev has brashly spoken about easily beating Edwards, who thinks his undefeated Swedish opponent is deluded.

“There’s being confident, then there’s being deluded,” Edwards said. “It’s two different things. I’ve never been deluded. I think he’s deluded. And obviously if everyone blows smoke up your ass, then you’re gonna start believing it. And if that’s all it is and everyone blows smoke up his ass that he’s the best thing since sliced bread, so you’re gonna start believing it. I think that’s all it is.”

Edwards will be looking for the finish at UFC Vegas 21.

“I’m going out there for the finish. I feel like I need to get a finish to prove my case, to make a stronger case for the world title,” Edwards said. “So, I’m going out there for a finish. I’m going out there to test everything that he’s about. So, I’m looking to finish.”

