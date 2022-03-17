Leon Edwards laughs off Kamaru Usman’s call out of Canelo Alvarez for a boxing match in the near future.

Usman has said since his last win over Colby Covington and even in the lead up to the fight, that Alvarez was in his sights. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been doubling down on that notion. Usman has been looking past Edwards and there still has yet to be an official announcement for a date between the two fighters.

Edwards has been looked over for a little while and feels as if he is due. He would be correct as he hasn’t loss inside the octagon since his first fight with Usman. That fight with Usman was seven years ago, and since then he has gone on to win nine straight fights. Dana White has reassured the public that Edwards is next in line and will get the next title fight in the division.

Usman on the other hand, is still undefeated in the UFC and hasn’t loss professionally since 2013. Usman had said he plans to wrestle more than he has in his recent fights when he takes on Edwards. Edwards’s standup is one of the best in the division and if he is able to keep the fight on the feet, he has a legitimate chance to dethrone the pound for pound king of the UFC.

Leon Edwards believes hat Usman doesn’t have a chance against himself or Alvarez in the ring

“I don’t know where he’s at,” Edwards said abut Usman. “There’s no way he’s going to beat Canelo anyway and there’s no way he’s beating me. I saw something came out the day where he said he’s coming out to wrestle for the whole fight, he can do what he wants. I’m ready to go. It’s either the payday or he’s trying to test himself, one or the other. It’s not a long career, so if you can get paid get paid. I’ll be the champion when he leaves, so I’ll take the belt off of him then he can go and do what he wants to do.” (H/T Mirror)

Edwards is most likely right, claiming that Usman is only looking for a payday. He has no chance in a ring against Alvarez, as he will pick him apart. Edwards seems very confident in his ability to keep the fight on the feet. Covington was able to get the better of Usman in a lot of his exchanges wit Usman. Edwards is arguably a better striker, and his wrestling is nothing to take lightly.

Do you think Edwards can beat Usman?

