Over the past few months, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been calling for a crossover boxing match with current No.1 pound-for-pound boxer, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Usman who is set to make his sixth title defence later on this year, has proven himself to be one of the best fighters in the game. Lapping the division and taking out his consensus toughest test in Colby Covington for the second time back in November, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ seems ready for a new challenge.

Instead of a move up in weight, which is almost expected of long reigning champions, Usman set his eyes on the biggest prize in combat sports at the moment a boxing match with Alvarez.

“I’ve already said the name that interests me. Canelo. That’s what interests me.” Usman said to TMZ Sports, “If I don’t believe in myself, then why would I do it? Of course I believe in myself.”

Dana White Discusses Kamaru Usman Vs. ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Although the fight would match the pound-for-pound No.1’s I their respective sports could potentially be finically successful for all parties; UFC president Dana White does not like the match up.

“He (Usman) is serious about it, he shouldn’t be serious about it,” White said to Sky Sports. “I don’t like that fight at all.

“Everything about it is horrible. It’s a stupid fight to make, it makes no sense. I don’t know how many people would be interested in seeing that.

“When Conor and Floyd fought it took on a life of its own, everywhere I went people asked me if those two are going to fight. It just kept building, building and building. It ended up being the biggest pay-per-view ever. Something could come along but the whole Boxing vs MMA thing is silly.” (Transcribed by BoxingScene)

The motivation behind Usman calling for the Alvarez fight is obvious, Money. ‘Canelo’ has just signed a three fight deal worth $160 million and is the biggest star that boxing has, attracting countless fans to watch his events, bringing a massive revenue stream with it.

Alvarez’s last opponent, Caleb Plant who is much less of a name than Usman reportedly netted $10million plus 40% of pay-per-view proceeds.

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez or should he just stay in MMA?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.