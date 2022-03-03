Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez appears to be open to fighting Kamaru Usman down the line.

The pound-for-pound number one fighter in boxing has previously dismissed Usman who has been relentlessly calling him out for quite some time now.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Canelo refused to rule out eventually clashing with the UFC welterweight champion but did say he’s got to secure his legacy in boxing first.

“Payday, payday,” Canelo said with a smirk when asked about potentially fighting Usman. “It’s a payday, I know, but maybe. Why not? You never say no, right?

“No, it’s not really something on my mind,” Canelo added. “I want a really good legacy for my career and then we can talk about other things.”

The Mexican knockout artist is set to square off against light-heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Usman is currently healing up after undergoing hand surgery. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is expected to face off against 170lb number one contender Leon Edwards later this year.

Kamaru Usman Fancies His Chances In Boxing vs. Canelo

The talk of a potential crossover fight between Canelo and Usman started in July 2021 during an Instagram live Q&A when the UFC champ said the following.

“I think I can do anything that I put my mind to. I don’t disrespect Canelo. I think Canelo is one of the best, one of the greatest of this generation and I do not disrespect him at all. I respect his skills and I think he’s a phenomenal champion. But I also know whatever I put my mind to, I go out there and I get it. So if it’s in the cards in the future, maybe we’ll dance, we’ll see.”

Do you want to see Canelo vs. Kamaru Usman?

