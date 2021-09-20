UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has changed his mind on a possible fight with his old rival Jorge Masvidal, but he’s still unsure as to whether or not the BMF belt holder will ultimately sign off on it.

Edwards is fresh off of his huge win over Stockton’s own Nate Diaz at UFC 263, earning a win by unanimous decision despite a last-second flurry from Diaz in the fifth and final round. Edwards has long been considered a potential welterweight title challenger but has only competed sparingly over the past couple of years.

Despite last week hinting that he wasn’t interested in a Masvidal bout and was focused on a future title shot, Edwards has changed his mind and is open to a fight on the Nov. 6 card at UFC 268.

“Yeah, for sure. November, December,” Edwards told Ariel Helwani. “I’ll be on (to fight against Jorge Masvidal). Apart from a title shot, there’s no other fight than him. Everyone knows this.”

“I’m not scared of him. I’ve asked three years in a row to fight this guy and he turned down every single time.”

Masvidal and Edwards have quite a bit of history between the two of them after an all-out brawl took place during a UFC London card between the two of them in 2018. Edwards vs. Masvidal was expected to happen next, but negotiations never materialized after the incident and Masvidal moved on to knock out Ben Askren in just seconds.

Edwards has had a tough road to getting a fight since defeating Rafael dos Anjos in 2019. Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back losses to the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal has previously said he would like to return in November anyway, and it could only be a matter of time until we hear developments on a possible fight with Edwards at MSG.

What do you think about a potential Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal fight?