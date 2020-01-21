Leon Edwards Inks New Multi-Fight Deal With UFC

Spread the word!













Top-ranked UFC welterweight Leon Edwards has signed a new multi-fight deal with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, per a press release from his management team, Paradigm Sports.

The 28-year-old released a statement on his re-signing with the UFC, and sounded very happy with his new deal. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“I am excited to re-sign with the world’s foremost MMA promotion,” Edwards said. “I have had an incredible run in the UFC thus far, and this contract secures my financial position as I make my run towards the welterweight title in 2020.”

Edwards has really emerged as one of the top contenders at 170 pounds and, perhaps, a future champion in the weight division. He currently rides an amazing eight-fight win streak that includes victories over names such as Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, and Gunnar Nelson. He is slated to face ex-welterweight king Tyron Woodley next.

Their bout will headline the UFC London show from the O2 Arena on March 21. It’s a fight Edwards fought hard to get, while Woodley initially voiced his unwillingness to travel to London, Edwards’ home turf, and face “Rocky.” Nonetheless, Edwards suggests the UFC “forced” Woodley to accept the fight, or lose his place in the rankings, leaving him no choice but to agree.

Now, Edwards has the chance to solidify himself as the next challenger for the welterweight strap by defeating one of the best champions the division has ever seen in Woodley. Should he do this, there will be virtually no denying him the next crack at the gold, which is currently held by former foe Kamaru Usman, who defeated Edwards via unanimous decision in December of 2015. The loss remains the last Edwards has suffered in MMA competition.

As for Woodley, he heads into his fight with Edwards after dropping the welterweight title to Usman back in March of last year. It ended Woodley’s six-fight win streak and snapped his title defense streak at three. However, a win over, arguably, the hottest contender in the division would certainly put Woodley back on the fast track to the title.

What do you think about Edwards re-signing with the UFC? Do you think he’ll compete for a title in 2020?