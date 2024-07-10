Leon Edwards open to super fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 304: ‘I can see that happening’

Ahead of his return at the end of the month in the main event of UFC 304, incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has welcomed a potential super fight against current lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, claiming he can definitely forsee a pairing between himself and the Russian soon.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, returns this month in Manchester, headlining UFC 304 in a rematch against his fellow surging star, Belal Muhammad in a re-run of their official ‘No Contest’ showdown back in 2020.

Sidelined since last December, Birmingham native, Edwards most recently racked up his second successful defense of the 170lbs championship, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision shutout win over former interim gold holder, Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards welcomes super fight with Islam Makhachev after UFC 304

And forever linked with a super fight against current pound-for-pound lightweight champion, Makhachev for his own welterweight crown, Edwards admitted that while both himself and the 155lbs kingpin has some more work to do, they will likely meet down the line.

“For sure, for sure,” Leon Edwards said of a title fight with Islam Makhachev during an interview with talkSPORT. “I feel like we’ve both got work to do within our division… We’re both on similar paths so I can see that happening in the future. I would like to move up as well, and challenge for the middleweight belt.”

Earlier this week to boot, Team Renegade MMA & BJJ mainstay, Edwards received a call out from former foe, Nate Diaz – who welcomed the chance to take on his past rival in a welterweight championship rematch, off the back of his own boxing win over Jorge Masvidal.

Who would win in a future title super fight: Leon Edwards or Islam Makhachev?