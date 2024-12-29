Sean Brady Shoots His Shot, Calls Out Leon Edwards for Showdown at UFC London on March 22

ByCraig Pekios
Sean Brady is ready to add a former world champion to his hit list.

On Saturday, the surging welterweight contender competed at Fury Grappling 12 in his hometown of Philadelphia and scored an impressive mounted guillotine submission victory over 10th Planet jiu-jitsu black belt Richie ‘Boogieman’ Martinez in the evening’s headliner.

It was Brady’s third win under the Fury Grappling Pro banner after landing wins over Craig Jones and Ben Saunders in previous appearances.

As for his mixed martial arts career, Brady currently carries a record of 7-1 inside the Octagon with noteworthy wins over Michael Chiesa, Kelvin Gastelum, and Gilbert Burns. Those victories have landed him in the welterweight top five and potentially one big W away from competing for the division’s top prize.

Sean Brady wants to fight ‘Rocky’ inside the o2 arena

If Brady gets his wish, he’ll have the chance to earn his shot against former welterweight king Leon Edwards.

“I want to go to London, and I want to fight Leon [Edwards] in his backyard on March 22,” Brady said following his win. “Hopefully, the UFC can make that happen, but we’ll see.”

‘Rocky’ has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since surrendering the 170-pound crown to Belal Muhammad in July. The loss snapped Edwards’ 13-fight unbeaten streak, handing the Brit his first defeat since a December 2015 clash with Kamaru Usman.

