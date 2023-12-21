Belal Muhammad claims Leon Edwards is afraid to accept UFC title challenge, ‘Rocky’ snaps back: ‘That’s Easy work’

Fresh off his dominant performance against Colby Covington, reigning welterweight world champion Leon Edwards already appears to have his next opponent lined up and chomping at the bit to get his shot.

Following his unanimous decision W over ‘Chaos’ at the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year, Leon Edwards’ head coach, Dave Lovell, told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he would prefer ‘Rocky’ to defend his title against Gilbert Burns next. That comment struck a chord with Belal Muhammad, who defeated Burns at UFC 288 and was all but guaranteed a shot at the 170-pound crown as a result.

Baffled by Lovell’s comments, ‘Remember the Name’ took to social media and accused Edwards of being scared.

“Leon’s opinion doesn’t matter.. his coach doesn’t matter ..the only person I care about is Dana and he gave me his word.. that’s all that matters … we’re next and the fact that they’re showing fear only gives me more confidence ..you should be afraid,” Muhammad wrote on X.

Leon’s opinion doesn’t matter.. his coach doesn’t matter ..the only person I care about is Dana and he gave me his word.. that’s all that matters … we’re next and the fact that they’re showing fear only gives me more confidence ..you should be afraid — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 20, 2023

Leon Edwards Snaps Back

Edwards was also dismissive of a potential title tilt with Belal Muhammad at the UFC 296 post-fight press event, but in responding to Muhammad’s accusation online, ‘Rocky’ suggested that it was the promotion who had been denying him the shot at gold, not him.

“lol belal calm down son you’re the least intimidating person in the organisation. I already told UFC I don’t mind I’ll fight you next that’s easy work. You just have to figure out why they hate you so much,” Edwards wrote in response.

lol belal calm down son you’re the least intimidating person in the organisation. I already told UFC I don’t mind I’ll fight you next that’s easy work. You just have to figure out why they hate you so much 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 21, 2023

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards fought in March 2021, but their bout was ruled a no-contest after ‘Rocky’ accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye and rendered him unable to continue.

Muhammad is currently sitting on a nine-fight win streak with his last four victories coming against a variety of top-10 opponents, including Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and Gilbert Burns. He was declared the No. 1 contender following his victory over ‘Durinho’ in May, but UFC CEO Dana White has not fully committed to declaring Muhammad as the next man in line.