Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Stephen Thompson, moves to 18-0, lands 18 finishes – UFC 296 Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Continuing his truly spectacular roughshod run to the welterweight championship, unbeaten Kazakh contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov becomes the first to submit former title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a second round rear-naked choke at UFC 296.

Rakhmonov, who entered tonight’s main card clash with former two-time title chaser, Thompson off the back of a March rear-naked choke win over Geoff Neal, holding the number five rank in the division.

And improving to 18-0 as a professional tonight, Uzbekistan-born contender, Rakhmonov also records his eighteenth straight career stoppage.

Battling with Simpsonville striker, Thompson in the clinch in the opening round, Rakhmonov took down the fan-favorite in the second frame — eventually forcing a rear-naked choke win with just 4 seconds remaining on the clock.

Off the back of his win, Rakhmonov called for a title charge against the victor of tonight’s UFC 296 headliner between Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington.

