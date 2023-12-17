Leon Edwards retains title, beats Colby Covington in uneventful decision win – UFC 296 Highlights

Successfully landing his second defense of the welter title tonight, undisputed gold holder, Leon Edwards remains the welterweight champion — turning in a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45) win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296.

Turning in a dominant unanimous judging victory, Leon Edwards was met with very limited to little offense in the first, second, and third rounds from former interim champion, Covington.

Electing to test his grappling against arch-rival, Covington in the fourth and fifth championship rounds, almost wrapping up a triangle armbar until the former managed to wriggle his way out of the attempt.

Basking in his title glory following the culmination of UFC 296, Edwards claimed Covington was an admirable fighter, but dismissed him as a human being.

Sharing his thoughts on his fight with Edwards, Covington claimed he thought he actually won the decision, describing the bout as the easiest of his fighting career.

Targeting a return to the Octagon as soon as the opening quarter of next year, Covington chalked up his decision loss to ring-rust amid a period of almost two years away from active competition.

Below, find the highlights from Leon Edwards’ title defense against Colby Covington

Go inside Covington's corner ahead of Round 5 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/DeOIuxm7Cs — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

25 minutes in the books!



STRONG showing for the champ. Decision on the way #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/SFAfzqdfua — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

DOMINANT from start to finish!!@Leon_EdwardsMMA went wire to wire in his victory over Colby Covington #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/BDRy5fxvkn — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023