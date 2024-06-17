Photo – Leaked footage appears to show Israel Adesanya headlining UFC 305 fight card in Australia

UFC CEO Dana White seems to accidently release several names who will feature on the upcoming UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia.

September 10. 2023 was the last time the UFC held an event in Australia when Sean Strickland famously upset Israel Adesanya in the main event of the night. UFC 305 is set to fall sometime in August and currently only has two fights booked – Tom Noland vs. Alex Reyes and Casey O’Neill vs. Tereza Bleda.

The grudge match between Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis has been rumoured to be the main event of the night for some time now but no official announcement has been made.

However, it does appear that Israel Adesanya at least will be confirmed for the card after a video posted by Dana White appeared to show the former middleweight champion, and others featured in the video.

Israel Adesanya features in leaked UFC 305 fight card footage

This list of potentially leaked fighters also includes Song Yadong, Jack Della Maddalena, Steve Erceg and Drakkar Klose.

Adesanya has not fought since his shock loss to Strickland and has claimed he intended to take an extended break from the sport. Now though, the 34-year-old seems ready and motivated to return to the cage.

“How excited am I to get back in the octagon? I’m excited,” Adesanya said via his YouTube channel. “I’m excited, it’s been a year — almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the octagon. People are like, ‘Oh, I hope you get the belt back, I hope you get the belt back,’ I have belts. I don’t need any more belts. I’m coming for heads. That’s what I want to do.

“Just a few that I have to touch, and take.”

Last year the UFC signed a deal with multi-million dollar deal that would see them return to Australia on several occasions.

