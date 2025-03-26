Former UFC Champion Slams Assassin’s Creed Shadows “I didn’t like a lot of things.”

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has expressed his disinterest in the recently released Assassin’s Creed Shadows, citing a preference for more direct combat styles over stealth gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Reception

In a recent podcast, Whittaker explained, “I don’t like sneaky boys. I don’t like sneaking through the shadows like a coward. I’m more of a look you in the eye, kill you sort of a fella” Whittaker stated. He added, “If it’s the same formula as Valhalla, I didn’t like the combat, I didn’t like a lot of things.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in feudal Japan during the Azuchi-Momoyama period, features a blend of stealth and action gameplay. The game allows players to control two protagonists: Naoe, a shinobi Assassin, and Yasuke, an African samurai based on a real-life figure. This setting marks a departure from the Viking-era world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which Whittaker had previously played.

Despite Whittaker’s lukewarm reception, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has defied sales expectations. Ubisoft reported that the game reached 2 million players within its first 48 hours of release. It also achieved the second-highest day-one sales revenue in the franchise’s history, trailing only behind Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake?

Whittaker expressed interest in a potential remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, stating, “I am waiting for ‘Black Flag’… I’ll play that first. I like the idea of being a pirate, raiding people.” His enthusiasm may be well-timed, as rumors of a Black Flag remake have been circulating in the gaming community.

The rumored Black Flag remake is said to be built using the Anvil Engine and may feature enhanced ecosystems and additional combat mechanics. However, Ubisoft has not officially announced the project at the time of writing.

While Assassin’s Creed Shadows continues to perform well in the market, it’s clear that the franchise’s diverse gameplay styles appeal to different audiences. As for Whittaker, he’ll be keeping an eye out for the potential return of Edward Kenway and his pirating adventures in the Caribbean.