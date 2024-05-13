Israel Adesanya reveals he’s ‘Getting ready’ for fighting return amid links to UFC 305 clash with Dricus du Plessis

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has revealed he is currently in “pre-season” ahead of an impending return to fight camp, amid links to a title fight with arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in August.

Adesanya, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder twice under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined since last September, setting an unwanted record by dropping his title for the second time in the space of a calendar year.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Roach – Zuffa LLC

Suffering a one-sided decision loss to now-former champion, Sean Strickland, Adesanya has been linked with a title affair against South African foe, du Plessis, with a showdown at UFC 300 last month failing to come to fruition.

And with the Octagon set to return to Perth, Australia later this summer for a UFC 305 pay-per-view event, Adesanya has been linked to a title charge against du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya hints at impending Octagon return

Providing an update on his immediate fighting future, City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya confirmed he is set to enter fight camp soon, and is currently in “pre-season” for a comeback.

“We’re in, I guess, what you guys all pre-season – now which is getting ready so that we can get into camp fit, stronger and faster,” Israel Adesanya said during a video on his official YouTube channel.”

“I’m trying to take very day one at a time, I’m not trying to look too far into the future,” Israel Adesanya explained. “I’m not trying to look past a week, I’m just taking things as they come – it feels like I’m living in the moment [and that] makes me feel like I’m living according to my flow.”

In his most recent win, Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title with a second round KO win over current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira back in April of last year in the pair’s fourth combat sports meeting.

