Lawsuit From 2017 Against Former UFC Champion Michael Bisping Dropped

A lawsuit filed against former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been dropped.

In 2017, Antonio Georgakopolous sued Bisping after alleging the Briton choked him during an altercation at a 24-Hour Fitness gym in Anaheim, California. With the help of his lawyer Gavril T. Gabriel, Georgakopolous also sued the UFC, its parent company Endeavor and 24-Hour Fitness.

According to MMA Junkie, however, the case was dismissed at Orange County (Calif.) Superior Court on April 22 by Gabriel, with no reason given for the dismissal. Neither Gabriel nor Bisping’s attorney Oren Bitan have commented yet.

Police notably declined to file charges against Bisping initially. And so, Georgakopoulos was hoping a successful lawsuit would reward him on his claims of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

Bisping’s representatives, though, deemed that Georgakopoulos was not entitled to collect “by virtue of his unlawful, immoral, careless, negligent and other wrongful conduct” and that “by his own neglect, unnecessarily enhanced his damages, if any.”

Bisping was not losing sleep over the lawsuit anyway, and UFC president Dana White, would have been happy with the news as he called Georgakopoulos a clown and an embarrassment among other things. Gabriel claimed he would hold White accountable for those comments, but in the end, it wasn’t to be.