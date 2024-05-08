Aljamain Sterling rips ‘Sorry champion’ Sean O’Malley as rivalry rekindles: ‘You’re not a real man’

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling his hit out at past foe, current division titleholder, Sean O’Malley – claiming the Montana native is cherrypicking his fights, as he struggles to land a date for a rumored clash with Merab Dvalishvili.

Sterling, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, made his featherweight divisional debut with aplomb last month at UFC 300 – turning in a dominant unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Calvin Kattar.

Mandatory Credit Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The outing came as Uniondale native, Sterling’s first since he dropped bantamweight spoils against O’Malley back in August of last year, courtesy of a second round KO defeat.

And fresh from a similarly one-sided decision win of his own against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 back in March, O’Malley has been heavily linked with a pairing against the surging number one contender, Dvalishvili – a close friend and training partner of Sterling.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Replying to Dvalishvili’s claims that he would beat O’Malley and then his head coach, Tim Welch – the champion warned him that he would beat the Georgian’s best friend, in a sneering jibe at Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling rips arch-rival, Sean O’Malley

Drawing a fiery response from Serra-Longo MMA staple, Sterling – the ex-champion urged O’Malley to actually fight a top contender next, before labelling a “sorry” titleholder.

Mandatory Credit: Boston Globe

“You’re a sorry champion,” Aljamain Sterling posted on his official X account in response to Sean O’Malley. “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight to give you the best odds to win. You’re not a real man, my guy. ‘Don’t try to duck the number one contender again to fight number 15 this time or some other pointless lame fight.”

You’re a sorry ass champion. Keep bragging about a handicapped fight to give you the best odds to win. You’re not a real man my guy. Don’t try to duck the number 1 contender again to fight number 15 this time or some other pointless lame fight. https://t.co/LysxABxlFj — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2024

As for a return to the Octagon, Sterling has been linked with a main event clash against the surging Russian grappler, Movsar Evloev in what would come as his sophomore outing at the featherweight limit.

What are your thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s take on Sean O’Malley?