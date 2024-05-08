Aljamain Sterling rips ‘Sorry champion’ Sean O’Malley as rivalry rekindles: ‘You’re not a real man’

ByRoss Markey
Aljamain Sterling rips sad champion Sean O'Malley you're not a real man my guy

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling his hit out at past foe, current division titleholder, Sean O’Malley – claiming the Montana native is cherrypicking his fights, as he struggles to land a date for a rumored clash with Merab Dvalishvili.

Sterling, a former undisputed bantamweight champion, made his featherweight divisional debut with aplomb last month at UFC 300 – turning in a dominant unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Calvin Kattar.

gettyimages 2148555248 612x612 1
Mandatory Credit Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The outing came as Uniondale native, Sterling’s first since he dropped bantamweight spoils against O’Malley back in August of last year, courtesy of a second round KO defeat.

And fresh from a similarly one-sided decision win of his own against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 back in March, O’Malley has been heavily linked with a pairing against the surging number one contender, Dvalishvili – a close friend and training partner of Sterling.

gettyimages 2148557008 612x612 1
Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Replying to Dvalishvili’s claims that he would beat O’Malley and then his head coach, Tim Welch – the champion warned him that he would beat the Georgian’s best friend, in a sneering jibe at Sterling.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira responds to Jon Jones' call for a 'massive' fight between the two UFC icons: 'It would be a war'

Aljamain Sterling rips arch-rival, Sean O’Malley

Drawing a fiery response from Serra-Longo MMA staple, Sterling – the ex-champion urged O’Malley to actually fight a top contender next, before labelling a “sorry” titleholder.

Sean O'Malley doubts featherweight move for Aljamain Sterling he's insecure UFC
Mandatory Credit: Boston Globe

“You’re a sorry champion,” Aljamain Sterling posted on his official X account in response to Sean O’Malley. “Keep bragging about a handicapped fight to give you the best odds to win. You’re not a real man, my guy. ‘Don’t try to duck the number one contender again to fight number 15 this time or some other pointless lame fight.” 

As for a return to the Octagon, Sterling has been linked with a main event clash against the surging Russian grappler, Movsar Evloev in what would come as his sophomore outing at the featherweight limit.

READ MORE:  Ryan Garcia claims he will 'Quit boxing' if recent PED use accusations are true: 'I would never cheat'

What are your thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s take on Sean O’Malley?

READ MORE:  Alexandre Pantoja eyes 'Dream' fight with Demetrious Johnson after UFC 301: 'I have all the respect for him'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts