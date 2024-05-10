Video – Tony Ferguson shares new sharp training footage, teases UFC return: ‘Fight mode activated’

Tasked with preventing a record-setting eighth consecutive defeat in his Octagon return, former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson has teased an imminent return to competition – posting new footage of his training on social media.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, most recently featured at UFC 296 back in December, taking on Liverpool grappler, Paddy Pimblett in a competitive unanimous decision loss to the former Cage Warriors gold holder.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And with the defeat, Oxnard native, Ferguson suffered his seventh consecutive loss in the process, joining former duel-weight titleholder, B.J. Penn on that losing skid.

Tony Ferguson teases fighting return to UFC

Revealing recently how he had received an offer to compete in a rematch with former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira – in the form of a UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling match, Ultimate Fighter 13 winner, Ferguson claimed “fight mode” had been switched on – amid links to a comeback.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

“Fight moad (sic) activated – champ – CSO #Lock’dTheF*kIn Ska Doosh,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official X account.

“Fight🔥Moad” Activated- Champ 🪽💨🍃 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Lock’d The F’k In 🎯 Ska🪄Doosh 🪽 pic.twitter.com/MjbD4LDvBK — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 10, 2024

Without a victory since 2019, Ferguson landed a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

And despite calls from UFC CEO, Dana White for him to all time on his storied career, Ferguson insisted earlier this year that he would continue fighting until he feasible was unable to anymore.

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

“I’m going to fight until the wheels fall out,” Tony Ferguson said. “F*ck retiring, dude. If you’re a competitor for the longest time – and I’m a three-sport athlete. I wanted to go back and play pro ball. I wanted to go and do another f*cking thing. I wanted to do all this sh*t because I’m that guy.”

“I’m not saying I got burned out, but I got burned out with MMA,” Tony Ferguson explained. “Pandemic – my business was the only one that didn’t close. I kept sports going, dude. Not one other motherf*cker put the belt on the line to keep sports going. B*tches from Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) camp ran back to f*ckin’ mommy. Conor (McGregor) was telling everybody to stay inside. My ass was sitting out here f*cking being the only f*cking car going down 17th. street doing all this sh*t.”

