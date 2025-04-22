Video: Sweep Like a Pro: Laura Sanko’s Step-by-Step Helicopter Escape from Scarf Hold

UFC commentator and newly minted black belt Laura Sanko recently demonstrated the helicopter sweep, dubbed the “helicopter chopper, “as an effective escape from the bottom of scarf hold (kesa gatame) in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This sweep is particularly useful when the opponent on top has not distributed their weight properly, leaving their hips high and your own hips mobile enough to initiate the movement.

Laura Sanko Reveals the Helicopter Sweep: Turn Scarf Hold Defense Into Instant Offense

In her tutorial, Sanko explains that when trapped underneath scarf hold, the person on top is often threatening submissions such as armbars or Americanas. If their weight is not pinning your hips, you can capitalize on this by initiating the sweep. The key is to use your far leg to build momentum: start by swinging it around, then bring your other leg up to catch your opponent’s head. This motion creates the leverage needed to roll your opponent over and reverse the position.

Laura Sanko emphasizes that even if the opponent keeps their hands connected, the sweep can still work, often landing you in a dominant position with multiple submission options available, such as triangles, armbars, or even wrist locks. She notes that flexibility can help, but the technique is accessible to most practitioners if executed with proper timing and hip movement. If your legs are shorter, you may find yourself finishing with a triangle choke; if your opponent resists, you still maintain strong control over their arm, allowing for follow-up attacks.

Laura Sanko also points out that this sweep is most effective when the top player’s weight is not properly distributed, specifically, if they are too high on your torso, leaving your hips free. If their weight is lower and more controlling, the sweep becomes more difficult but not impossible, especially for those with greater flexibility. She encourages practitioners to look for this opportunity, as many people make the mistake of sitting too high in scarf hold while attempting to pin the upper body.

In summary, Laura Sanko’s helicopter sweep tutorial highlights the importance of recognizing your opponent’s weight distribution in scarf hold, using your legs to generate momentum, and capitalizing on openings to reverse the position and attack.