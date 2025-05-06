Laura Sanko Outlines the One Issue Holding Back Islam Makhachev vs. Belal Muhammad in a UFC Showdown of Champions

UFC analyst and color-commentator, Laura Sanko has lifted the lid on a potential fight between Belal Muhamamd, and Islam Makhachev — claiming only one party in that discussion would be even remotely open to the possibility of a super fight.

Returning this weekend in Canada, undisputed welterweight champion, Muhammad headlines UFC 315 in ‘The Great White North’ — in search of his first successful defense of the divisional crown.

As for Makhachev, the pound-for-pound number one has himself yet to book a return to action later this year — following his splendid, one-sided submission win over Renato Moicano in a short-notice UFC 311 headliner to kick off this annum back in January.

But in the time since, the Russian has remained coy on a potential super fight with former featherweight champion, the unbeaten, Ilia Topuria — who vacated his title earlier this year in order to fight for the belt at the lightweight limit.

However, speculation has been rife regarding Islam Makhachev’s ambitions for a welterweight title charge. Welcoming a shot to take a second throne, the Russian may have to face close friend and one-time training partner, Muhammad — who faces Jack Della Maddalena this weekend at UFC 315.

Islam Makhachev would consider Belal Muhammad title fight

And given the incumbent’s reluctance to face a friend in the future, the above-mentioned, Sanko has speculated Islam Makhachev has no such qualms himself, however.

“Islam (Makhachev) is somewhat open to fighting Belal (Muhammad), whereas Belal is not at all open to fighting Islam,” Sanko told Submission Radio. “I get the feeling Islam wouldn’t prefer it, but also wants that second belt and whoever’s there is there. Whereas Belal is like, ‘I would never, ever, ever. Period.’”

And Sanko’s claims come with some notable credibility. In the past, Muhammad has even vowed to vacate the welterweight strap before ever considering fighting Makhachev in the future.

“I would never fight Islam because that’s different for me and him,” Muhammad said in an interview with Barstool Sports Chicago. “We’ve trained together, and when you’re sweating with somebody, and you’re bleeding with somebody, and you train with somebody like that, it’s just a different relationship. It wouldn’t be about the money for me or for him, I would assume.