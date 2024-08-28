Laura Sanko Reacts to Fans Comments On YouTube: “Y’all are wild”

UFC commentator Laura Sanko is responding to fans’ comments on YouTube. A compelling thumbnail has sparked some interesting thoughts from fans, and Sanko is certainly enjoying some of them.

Laura Sanko MMA

Prior to her announcing work in the UFC, ‘Fancy’ Laura Sanko was a professional MMA fighter. She had an extensive amateur career. As a pro, she racked up one win via submission before calling it quits for a career in broadcasting. She competed in Atomweight, which is not a division offered in the UFC. She would have been far too small to compete in any of the UFC’s weight classes.

Laura Sanko Reacts

With experience in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Sanko likes to give instructionals on YouTube. Her bicep sliver video has become highly popular due to its curvaceous thumbnail. Sanko said, “The first few comments are from the “Bicep Slicer” video, which has been by far the most popular on my page, thanks to a compelling thumbnail my team picked out.”

Sanko continued:

“If there’s any way I’d like to go out, this is it. God bless this man.” That comment got 2,800 thumbs up, so it seems a lot of you agree!

In another response, she said:

“I love these little demos, so fascinating. Thanks, guys, your efforts are always appreciated.” That’s very kind, but what I really love is the comment right underneath it that says, “Don’t you mean face-sit-nating?” I see what you did there… we’re just going to skip past that.”

Laura Sanko with Nina Drama

Nina Marie Daniele, or Nina Drama, is an influencer who works closely with the UFC. Laura Sanko and Nina Drama did some work together which sparked a viral reaction. Sanko explained, “Video I did with Nina, who is awesome, and I love her. We shot for about 12 hours—no joke—so there’s a lot of footage … I think Nina has brought a levity to MMA media that was missing for a long time. I love her.”

What made her shut down the conversation was:

“And then… Lance Thrust 9488: “Who wears the strap-on?” Okay, we’re just going to move on.“

Lastly, Laura Sanko’s chair had some thoughts: