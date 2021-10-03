Kyle Daukaus was understandably unhappy to see the biggest win of his career quickly overturned at UFC Vegas 38.

The middleweight prospect locked up a rear-naked choke to submit Kevin Holland in the first round of their UFC Vegas 38 co-main event. However, his win was quickly called into question as moments earlier a nasty clash of heads sent Holland crashing face-first to the mat. ‘Trailblazer’ was able to fight on but ended up getting quickly submitted after the flash knockout.

After a rather lengthy discussion with ringside officials, referee Dan Miragliotta declared the fight a no-contest.

During the UFC Vegas 38 post-fight press conference, Daukaus explained why he disagrees with that decision.

“It just annoys me,” Daukaus said. “He did recover from the head-butt in a way, and Dan (the referee) didn’t say anything while we were in there. He was still fighting, so it was fine, to me it was fine.

“If that would’ve happened to me, it would have been fine. If he would’ve stood back up and if he would’ve gotten back to his feet and knock me senseless, they would’ve made it a big deal about him on ESPN saying, ‘Oh, he suffered a head-butt and then got up and knocked me out.’ But because he recovers off of a head-butt gives up his back and I choke him, I get a no contest.”

Daukaus will now turn his attention to helping his brother Chris Daukaus prepare to face Derrick Lewis on December 18 before hopefully getting a rematch with Holland in the first quarter of 2022.

“It will bother me and it’s still going to bother me,” Daukaus said. “It’s going to haunt me until I get the win, so it’s only more motivation throughout training.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Kyle Daukaus should’ve got the win at UFC Vegas 38?