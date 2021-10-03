We’ve got a rather anti-climatic finish to this evening’s UFC Vegas 38 co-headliner, with Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus officially ruled as a ‘No Contest’ at the end of the first round, due to a clash of heads earlier in the opening frame.

Tying up in the clinch in the opening round, Holland, who had spent considerable time working in tandem with former UFC welterweight champion, Johny Hendricks to improve his wrestling ability, managed to defend several takedown attempts form Philidelphia native Daukaus.

With a pause in the action and a separation due to inactivity, Holland and Daukaus returned to the center where the latter felt the brunt of a head clash, which appeared to knock him unconscious before he faceplanted into the Octagon canvas.

Scrambling to survive as referee, Dan Miragliotta called for a replay, Holland survived a D’Arce choke attempt from Daukaus, before succumbing to a standing rear-naked choke.

Upon review from referee, Miragliotta as well as the Nevada State Athletic Commission at Octagon-side, the bout was ruled an official ‘No Contest’.

Below, catch the highlights from the opening round’s action.

Holland showing off that Hendrickstan takedown defense early



[ #UFCVegas38 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/NeQwzWe4C2 — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2021

This MW bout ends in a No Contest.



[ #UFCVegas38 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9WGIctdnz9 — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2021