KSI set to fight Dillon Danis on March 29. at MisFits Boxing 21 event in Manchester

British rapper and social media influencer, KSI is set to make his return to the ring next month in Manchester, rekindling his rivalry with former Bellator MMA contender, Dillon Danis in a pairing on March 21. in the main event of MisFits Boxing 21.

KSI, real name Olajide Olatungi, holds a 4-1(1) professional boxing record, most recently taking on Love Island star and professional boxing prospect, Tommy Fury in a controversial unanimous decision loss over the course of six rounds back in October 2023.

As for Danis, the former Bellator MMA welterweight upstart, was recently announced as an addition to the newly-launched GFL (Global Fight League) promotion, ahead of his return to mixed martial arts competition.

However, most recently competing in professional boxing on the same card as KSI’s defeat to Fury, himself suffering an eventual sixth round disqualification loss to professional wrestler and WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star, Logan Paul in the pair’s heated grudge fight.

Mandatory Credit: Matt McNulty

KSI set to fight Dillon Danis at MisFits Boxing 21 in Manchester

And on social media this evening, MisFits confirmed on their official X account that KSI would be headlining MisFits Boxing 21 in Manchester in a grudge fight with Dillon Danis in his return to the ring.

“ANNOUNCING: 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 @KSI and @dillondanis reignite the rivalry in Manchester, March 29 only on DAZN PPV,” MisFits posted on social media.

https://twitter.com/MisfitsBoxing/status/1886838318777741540

Himself twice competing under the Bellator MMA banner, outspoken New Jersey grappling ace, Danis turned in a pair of consecutive submission wins over both Kyle Walker, and Max Humphrey.

In recent weeks, KSI would be heavily linked with a boxing return against former Chelsea defender and England international footballer, Wayne Bridge — squaring off with the veteran former full back, however, the former confirmed he would not be competing in the ring against the controversial British Youtuber.