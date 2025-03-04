King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Odds and Match Preview

The UFC lightweight bout between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, promises to be a compelling clash of experience versus youth. It will be a key matchup for both men in the lightweight division.

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy Odds

Mauricio Ruffy is the heavy favorite in his UFC 313 bout against King Green, with betting odds reflecting widespread confidence in the Brazilian's chances. Ruffy's odds range from -470 to -500, meaning a bettor would need to wager $470-$500 to win $100 on him. In contrast, King Green is a significant underdog, with odds ranging from +360 to +380, indicating that a $100 bet on Green would yield a profit of $360-$380 if he wins. These odds highlight the belief in Ruffy's striking power and momentum, given his six-fight win streak, while concerns over Green's durability.

King Green, a seasoned veteran with a professional record of 32-16-1 (1 NC), is known for his unorthodox striking and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills. At 38 years old, Green has fought some of the sport’s biggest names, including Tony Ferguson and Jim Miller, and boasts notable wins via knockout, submission, and decision. Despite recent struggles, including a loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304, Green remains a dangerous opponent due to his unpredictability and durability.

Mauricio Ruffy, on the other hand, is a rising star in the lightweight division. The 28-year-old Brazilian striker holds an impressive record of 11-1-0, with ten wins by knockout. Fighting out of the Fighting Nerds team, Ruffy has secured six consecutive victories, including his latest unanimous decision win against James Llontop at UFC 309. This matchup represents a significant opportunity for Ruffy to solidify his place among the division’s elite by defeating a veteran like Green.

For Ruffy, this is an opportunity to break into the lightweight rankings and prove he belongs among the division’s elite. For Green, it’s a chance to reassert his relevance in the sport and show that he can still compete against younger talent.

The upcoming UFC 313 lightweight bout between King Green and Mauricio Ruffy is a classic matchup of veteran experience versus youthful momentum. Both fighters favor striking-heavy styles, with Green’s experience in grappling providing an additional edge. Ruffy’s youth and power contrast with Green’s tactical approach and resilience, creating an intriguing dynamic. With potential lightweight rankings implications at stake, this bout is expected to deliver fireworks at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.