Report – King Green set for return fight against Mauricio Ruffy on staked UFC 313 card

Veteran lightweight star, King Green is slated for his return to action for the first time since last summer, booking a high-stakes clash with surging contender, Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313 on March 8. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green, who has been sidelined since last July, most recently featured against promotional star, Paddy Pimblett, suffering a stunning first round triangle choke submission loss to the surging Liverpool grappler.

As for Ruffy, the Brazilian contender, turned in his eleventh career win at UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden, turning in a unanimous decision win over James Llontop.

King Green books return against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 313

News of King Green’s return at UFC 313 against the streaking, Mauricio Ruffy was first reported by MMA Mania reporter, Alex Behunin.

“King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy has been added to UFC 313, per sources,” Behunin posted on his X account.

With his loss to the above-mentioned former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett, San Bernardino native, Green saw his impressive run of three wins in his last four halted — following a UFC 300 decision win over fellow veteran, Jim Miller.

During his recent run, Green turned in a pair of victories consecutively over both Grant Dawson, and stopped former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with an arm-triangle submission win.

2-0 during his two-fight tenure with the promotion following his move from the Contender Series, prior to his decision over Llontop, Ruffy landed a dominant flying knee and strikes knockout win over Jamie Mullarkey.

UFC 313 takes place on March 8. from the T-Mobile Arena, with a massive undisputed light heavyweight title fight between the incumbent, Alex Pereira, and Magomed Ankalaev set to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner — over five rounds, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje returns against streaking Kiwi striker, Dan Hooker.