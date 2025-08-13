Khamzat Chimaev’s Wolf Shorts Spark Mixed Reactions from Fans Ahead of UFC 319

ByTimothy Wheaton
Khamzat Chimaev’s Wolf Shorts Spark Mixed Reactions from Fans Ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev’s custom fight shorts for UFC 319 have set the MMA world buzzing, and not exactly for the reasons you might expect. The Chechen grappling phenom, “Borz” (meaning “wolf”) stepped out in what could only be described as a bold attempt to bring some personal flair to his fight kit. The shorts feature wolves and a blue-grey theme that nods to his heritage – and while some fans gave a nod of approval, others couldn’t help but express puzzlement, if not outright disdain.

Khamzat Chimaev Custom Wolf Shorts

The reactions are a mixed bag. On one side, you’ve got fans appreciating the wolf imagery and the shout-out to Chechen roots, calling the design “sharp” and “fire.” One commenter even labeled them the best fight shorts they’ve seen so far in the UFC.

READ MORE:  UFC Alumni Cameo In New Naked Gun Film.

But before you think Khamzat hit a style home run, it’s worth noting that many fans found the shorts borderline laughable. Comments ranged from “Wtf is that?” to comparisons with cheap swim trunks or Walmart specials. Some thought the design looked like something thrown together with minimal effort, resembling cartoonish wolves with poorly placed sponsor logos.

The length also became a point of contention – these shorts look longer than usual, reaching near the knees, which led to cheeky remarks about whether they should be called “longs” instead of shorts.

READ MORE:  Former Brendan Allen Opponent and Marvin Vettori Teammate on Their Big UFC 318 Bout

Khamzat Chimaev seems unhappy/uncomfortable with his new custom shorts.

Chimaev himself seemed a bit uncomfortable in the new gear, which is unusual for a man whose usual fight shorts are usually slit up high for maximum leg mobility. The new ones appear more restrictive, and fans speculated he might have to modify them on fight night to regain the freedom of movement he’s famous for. Some folks joked about the possibility that if he loses, the shorts might become the go-to excuse, much like infamous costume complaints in other sports.

READ MORE:  Fans Tell Conor McGregor to Hang It Up After Pad-Work Reveal

The pair of shorts are selling for $129.99 on Venum’s website.

READ MORE:  Paulo Costa UFC 318 Win Breakdown from Fighter Previously Slated For Roman Kopylov Bout

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as DAZN, Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts