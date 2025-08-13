Khamzat Chimaev’s Wolf Shorts Spark Mixed Reactions from Fans Ahead of UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev’s custom fight shorts for UFC 319 have set the MMA world buzzing, and not exactly for the reasons you might expect. The Chechen grappling phenom, “Borz” (meaning “wolf”) stepped out in what could only be described as a bold attempt to bring some personal flair to his fight kit. The shorts feature wolves and a blue-grey theme that nods to his heritage – and while some fans gave a nod of approval, others couldn’t help but express puzzlement, if not outright disdain.

Khamzat Chimaev Custom Wolf Shorts

The reactions are a mixed bag. On one side, you’ve got fans appreciating the wolf imagery and the shout-out to Chechen roots, calling the design “sharp” and “fire.” One commenter even labeled them the best fight shorts they’ve seen so far in the UFC.

But before you think Khamzat hit a style home run, it’s worth noting that many fans found the shorts borderline laughable. Comments ranged from “Wtf is that?” to comparisons with cheap swim trunks or Walmart specials. Some thought the design looked like something thrown together with minimal effort, resembling cartoonish wolves with poorly placed sponsor logos.

The length also became a point of contention – these shorts look longer than usual, reaching near the knees, which led to cheeky remarks about whether they should be called “longs” instead of shorts.

Chimaev himself seemed a bit uncomfortable in the new gear, which is unusual for a man whose usual fight shorts are usually slit up high for maximum leg mobility. The new ones appear more restrictive, and fans speculated he might have to modify them on fight night to regain the freedom of movement he’s famous for. Some folks joked about the possibility that if he loses, the shorts might become the go-to excuse, much like infamous costume complaints in other sports.

The pair of shorts are selling for $129.99 on Venum’s website.

