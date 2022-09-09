Khamzat Chimaev At UFC 279 Ceremonial Weigh In: ‘Who’s Going To Help You Now’

Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland face off for the UFC ceremonial weigh in after the two had a heated exchange yesterday.

The UFC was scrambling to configure the PPV card, after Chimaev failed to make weight for his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. The promotion luckily was able to put together fights for everyone involved, as Diaz will take on Ferguson, while Chimaev will be taking on Kevin Holland. In the meantime, Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez both accepted a fight against each other as well, saving the card.

Chimaev and Holland have been going back and forth all week, as the two got in a huge altercation yesterday that ruined the pre-fight press conferences. Chimaev’s stock has hit an all time low, after this weeks debacle.

Chimaev was on a course to become the most popular fighter in the world, as the UFC lobbed him up a fight with Diaz, who is one of the biggest name in the sport. Chimaev missed weight, was a main proponent to the conference being canned, and had a words with Paulo Costa this week. MMA fans were poking fun at Chimaev, as he tells people he will fight anyone at any time, but backed down to Costa.

Khamzat Chimaev had some words for Holland ahead of their matchup

“Who’s going to help you now?” Chimaev said too Holland.

“Borz” was met with a ton of boos from the people in attendance for the weigh-ins, as it seems like people are mostly against the young phenom. Chimaev was then asked by Joe Rogan whether it matters if he’s fighting Holland or Diaz.

“I don’t care, I’m just going to smash everybody. I come here just to fight everybody.” Chimaev told Rogan.

Do you like the PPV now better than it was originally? Do you think Chimaev beats Holland?