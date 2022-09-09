Breaking – Khamzat Chimaev meets Kevin Holland in UFC 279 co-headliner following glaring weight miss

In an incredible turn of events ahead of tomorrow’s UFC 279 card, original event headliner, Khamzat Chimaev has now dropped to co-main event status following his seven and a half pound weight miss, and will draw Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight fight.

Chimaev, who was scheduled to headline UFC 279 tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada – missed weight for his welterweight main event against former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, tipped the welterweight non-title scales at 178.5lbs, resulting in the shelving of that fight. UFC president, Dana White confirmed the reworked fight between Chimaev and Holland during an interview with ESPN SportsCenter.

Khamzat Chimaev remains on the UFC 279 card despite his massive weight miss

As a result, Diaz, who will remain on the ‘Sin City’ card – in a headliner, in fact, now draws former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson at the welterweight limit. Ferguson will make his first welterweight walk since 2011 to boot.

In another reshuffling of the UFC 279 main card, Daniel Rodriguez, who was slated to fight the above mentioned, Holland – will now share the Octagon with Li Jingliang in a catchweight fight, with the Chinese striker set to remain on the card as original foe, Ferguson now fights Diaz.

In the midst of an 11-fight undefeated run, Khamzat Chimaev last featured on the main card of UFC 274 against former welterweight title chaser, Gilbert Burns – securing a close, unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in Jacksonville, Florida.

Enjoying a two-fight rise since his move to the welterweight ranks, Holland featured at UFC Austin earlier this year, submitting Tim Means with a D’Arce choke, adding to a second round knockout win against Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 in March.

UFC 279 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with a welterweight main event between Nate Diaz, and former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson booked as a result of the above mentioned, Khamzat Chimaev’s weight-cut mishap earlier this Friday.