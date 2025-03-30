Khamzat Chimaev Warned: Dricus du Plessis Promises a Spanking in UFC Title Clash

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has made headlines with his confident remarks about facing undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated matchups in the division. Dricus du Plessis claims he will spank Khamzat Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis To Spank Khamzat Chimaev

Dricu Du Plessis is known for his resilience and unorthodox fighting style, has expressed supreme confidence in defending his title against Khamzat Chimaev, even jokingly claiming he would “spank” the fighter. He said:

“Wrong! I’ll definitely be spanking your boy Khamzat”

Dricus du Plessis

“Stillknocks” Dricu Du Plessis has rapidly ascended the ranks of mixed martial arts, with a flawless 9-0 streak in the UFC. His journey began as a kickboxer and amateur martial artist in South Africa, where he transitioned to MMA after realizing the financial limitations of kickboxing. He trained himself using techniques from magazines before formal training became accessible. Since joining the UFC in 2020, du Plessis has defeated high-profile opponents such as Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland Derek Brunson, and Darren Till, among others.

Du Plessis is known for his high-volume striking and effective grappling, which have confounded many opponents. He has also shown interest in elevating his legacy by taking on challenges like Chimaev, whom he views as a significant test rather than an unstoppable “boogeyman.”

Khamzat Chimaev

“Borz” Khamzat Chimaev is one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars. With a perfect professional record of 14 wins and no losses, Chimaev has built his reputation on relentless aggression and elite grappling. Born in Chechnya and later training at Sweden’s Allstars Training Center alongside MMA legends like Alexander Gustafsson, Chimaev entered professional MMA in 2018 after an undefeated amateur career.

Chimaev’s UFC debut in 2020 was nothing short of spectacular. He set records for the fastest consecutive wins in modern UFC history and earned multiple Performance of the Night bonuses for his dominant victories. His move from welterweight to middleweight has been equally impressive, with wins over former champions Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman solidifying his place as the next contender.

The tension between du Plessis and Chimaev has been brewing for some time. Du Plessis has openly mocked Chimaev on social media while expressing confidence that he can hand him his first career loss. Meanwhile, Chimaev has dismissed du Plessis’ recent performances as unimpressive, fueling anticipation for their eventual clash.

Du Plessis believes that matching Chimaev’s pace early and dragging him into deep waters will be key to victory. On the other hand, Chimaev’s elite wrestling poses a unique challenge that few fighters have managed to counter effectively.

While the fight isn’t officially booked yet, all signs point to it happening later this year. Du Plessis has expressed interest in hosting the bout during International Fight Week or even taking it to Saudi Arabia or Africa to expand his legacy beyond traditional venues. But will he land a spanking during the bout?