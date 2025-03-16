Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Fight: The Undefeated ‘Borz’ Takes on the Middleweight King Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight is generating a lot of buzz, with rumors suggesting he’s set to face Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title. A close friend of Chimaev, Rassoul Chamsoudinov, recently spilled some exciting details on a TikTok livestream, claiming that Chimaev has already signed for this bout and they’re just waiting to finalize the dates.

Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight

This fight is expected to share the same card as another huge title bout: Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight belt against Ilia Topuria. Chamsoudinov even hinted that both fights could take place as early as June, making it potentially the UFC’s biggest event of the year for Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight.

For those who might not know, Dricus du Plessis is a South African MMA sensation who currently holds the UFC Middleweight Championship. He’s the first South African to win a UFC title and is noted for his well-rounded skills in judo, wrestling, and kickboxing. Du Plessis has had an impressive run in the UFC, defeating notable opponents like Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

On the other hand, “Borz” Khamzat Chimaev, is an undefeated fighter competing in the middleweight division. He’s a three-time Swedish national wrestling champion and has made waves in the UFC with his dominant performances, known for his incredible grappling skills and aggressive fighting style. Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight is looking to be for the middleweight title.

The potential fight between Chimaev and du Plessis is highly anticipated, as it pits two of the best middleweights against each other. Robert Whittaker, who has faced both fighters, believes that Chimaev’s best chance of winning is by finishing the fight early, as du Plessis tends to wear down his opponents over time.

Meanwhile, the other title bout on the card, Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria, promises to be a clash of styles. Makhachev, the current UFC Lightweight Champion, with a wrestling background, while Topuria, a Georgian-Spanish fighter, is recognized for his striking knockout power.

If these fights happen as planned, they would undoubtedly make for an incredible event, bringing together some of the most talented fighters in the UFC today. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the dates, as this could be one of the most exciting cards of the year. With Chimaev’s undefeated record on the line and du Plessis looking to defend his title, the stakes are high, and the anticipation is building.