Khamzat Chimaev has a main event event slot booked on December 19 against the number 3 Welterweight Leon Edwards, however that hasn’t stopped him from calling out other fighters and trolling them.

On Sunday Chimaev tweeted out “Diaz brothers, we are coming for you. Where are you!? @nickdiaz209 @natediaz209”

This isn’t the first time that the undefeated Swede has called out Nate Diaz, he previously issued him a challenge to fight on December 19. “I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209”

I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 13, 2020

Chimaev is coming off his biggest victory in the octagon yet by knocking out Middleweight Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11 earning him a performance of the night bonus, and now he has his biggest test in front of him when he fights the number 3 welterweight in the world in a 5 round main event on December 19.

Nate Diaz hasn’t been in the octagon for over a year since losing the main event at UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title due to a doctors stoppage. However, it does seem like Nate Diaz may return in 2021 after he dropped a video hinting a return for next year.

