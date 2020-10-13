Khamzat Chimaev is still hoping to land a high-profile fight and his next target seems to be Nate Diaz.

Chimaev has been looking to fight a ranked opponent for a few weeks now only to get turned down by contenders in both the welterweight and middleweight division.

“The Wolf” most recently revealed that the likes of Stephen Thompson and Chris Weidman had turned him down with the former seeing no benefit to fighting the unranked Chimaev.

And so, Chimaev has now turned this attention to Diaz. Diaz took to Twitter on Tuesday to hit out at Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as he accused them of play fighting.

Chimaev, meanwhile, doesn’t do play fighting as he responded to Diaz’s tweet soon after — and it wasn’t without a dig at him either.

“I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209”

I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 13, 2020

The final UFC show of 2020 takes place December 19 with a Fight Night event and a Diaz vs. Chimaev fight would certainly be one hell of a way to end the year.

Unfortunately for Chimaev, the chances of Diaz accepting a fight with him are highly unlikely as the latter seems more interested in lucrative fights or with top contenders.

For now, Chimaev’s search for a top opponent looks like it will continue.

Do you want to see Diaz vs. Chimaev?