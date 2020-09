Up next at UFC Vegas 11 is the newest UFC prospect, Khamzat Chimaev. The undefeated 26-year-old is looking to pick up his third win inside the Octagon. Long-time UFC middleweight, Gerald Meerschaert is determined to derail the Chimaev hype train. Who’ll win? Let’s find out.

Round 1: Khamzat Chimaev walks forward at the start of round one and uncorks a right hand that sleeps Gerald Meerschaert.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Khamzat Chimaev def. Gerald Meerschaert via KO in round one